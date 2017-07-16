Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Weeks away from rehab assignment
Gonzalez (back) is still a few weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment according to manager Dave Roberts, but will be able to take batting practice with the club next weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Gonzalez has been able to take swings off a tee for the past few days, and is expecting to take about 70 more cuts in Los Angeles on Sunday. The first baseman was able to run on the field Saturday and is slowly progressing from a back ailment that has cost him a full month of action at this point. Roberts also stated that Gonzalez should be able to run the bases once the team returns from their road trip Thursday, but that he is still a couple weeks from being able to head down to the minors for some tune-ups.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Taking more swings Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Swings bat Friday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Could be sidelined through mid-August•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Looking at All-Star break return after epidural•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Probably receiving injection for back•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...