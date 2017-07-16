Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Weeks away from rehab assignment

Gonzalez (back) is still a few weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment according to manager Dave Roberts, but will be able to take batting practice with the club next weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonzalez has been able to take swings off a tee for the past few days, and is expecting to take about 70 more cuts in Los Angeles on Sunday. The first baseman was able to run on the field Saturday and is slowly progressing from a back ailment that has cost him a full month of action at this point. Roberts also stated that Gonzalez should be able to run the bases once the team returns from their road trip Thursday, but that he is still a couple weeks from being able to head down to the minors for some tune-ups.