Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Will participate in WBC for Team Mexico

Gonzalez will participate in this year's World Baseball Classic as a member of the Mexican National team, the Orange County Register reports.

Gonzalez will be participating in his third WBC, citing national pride as his motivation for suiting up for Team Mexico. The tournament takes place Mar. 6 through Mar. 22, effectively replacing what would have been his spring training. Gonzalez headlines Mexico's roster, so he should bat right in the heart of their lineup.