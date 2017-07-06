Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Advanced approach at Triple-A
Verdugo is hitting .347/.417/.467 with three home runs and eight steals on nine attempts with an absurd 31:35 K:BB in 291 at-bats for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Verdugo, who just turned 21 in May, is having his way with Pacific Coast League pitchers, showing an incredibly advanced hit tool and approach. The one complaint would be the lack of above-average over-the-fence power, but the rest of the offensive profile is ready for primetime.
