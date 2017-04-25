Verdugo, 20, is slashing .369/.425/.492 with six RBI and two steals through 18 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Verdugo's approach at the dish is extremely advanced for his age, as he has tallied almost as many walks (7) as strikeouts (8) early on in 2017. Though he still has room to fill out, he may never be a power prospect. Nevertheless, he has the ability to register double-digits in home runs as well as stolen bases, and his dexterity with the bat gives him an excellent chance to be a .300 hitter.