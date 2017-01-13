Dodgers' Alex Wood: Agrees to $2.8 million settlement with Dodgers to avoid arbitration

Wood and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $2.8 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood was in the middle of a notable uptick in strikeouts as a starter before an elbow injury knocked him out for most of the season. He eventually managed to return in the bullpen in September and pitched a couple innings in the playoffs. He's likely to enter 2017 as a starter given that manager Dave Roberts said that the reason he returned as a reliever was he simply didn't have enough time in the season to build back up. This was his first round of arbitration.

