Dodgers' Alex Wood: Bounces back Wednesday
Wood tossed six shutout innings Wednesday, holding the Giants to one hit and one walk while striking out five in a 4-3 loss.
The 26-year-old carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a single to Drew Stubbs. He would be lifted in next inning after throwing just 77 pitches, a move that proved to be costly for the Dodgers and Wood's chances at earning a win. The southpaw has been effective as a swingman early on, posting a 2.29 ERA in five appearances. With Julio Urias joining the rotation for the foreseeable future, Wood appeared to be the odd man out, but Wednesday's dominant outing will make Dave Roberts' rotation decision a difficult one next week.
