Dodgers' Alex Wood: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Wood will start Friday in place of the injured Rich Hill, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports Monday.
Hill was placed on the disabled list Monday, officially opening up his starting slot for Wood. The lefty has been wild this season, issuing six walks in just nine innings, but he has held opponents to just one run on three hits in large part thanks to eight strikeouts. When Wood has had his chances to start, he has been successful -- he owns a 3.39 ERA over 78 career starts -- so he should be considered a cut above the typical spot starter.
