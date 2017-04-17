Dodgers' Alex Wood: Could be in line for start
Wood is the leading candidate to fill-in for Rich Hill (finger) if he is forced to miss his next scheduled start Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill hasn't officially been ruled out for his next start, but given the recurring nature of his blisters, another DL stint could be in store for the Dodgers' lefty. Wood filled in for Hill last week, but he struggled to get through four innings against the Cubs. With a potential matchup against a potent Diamondbacks lineup, it would be tough to recommend the southpaw outside of deep leagues. That being said, he could be worth a stash in standard formats in the event Hill is forced to miss an extended period of time.
