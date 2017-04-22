Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fails to escape fifth inning

Wood gave up four runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings Friday. He walked one and struck out six in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

The veteran southpaw got another start in place of the injured Rich Hill (finger), and he failed to reach the five-inning mark for the second time in two tries. Outside of Friday's outing, the 26-year-old has pitched well in a swingman role this season, posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 13.2 innings. With Hill unlikely to return before his next turn in the rotation, Wood should receive a favorable matchup against the light-hitting Giants on Wednesday.