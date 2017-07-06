Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans 10 D-backs for 10th win

Wood (10-0) pitched seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts during Wednesday's win over Arizona. He allowed just three hits and two walks.

Wood sports a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10.8 K/9, and he's collected a win in nine of his past 10 starts. He's locked in as an elite fantasy option in all settings until proven otherwise at this point. A road date with the Marlins is up next for the lefty.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast