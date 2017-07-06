Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans 10 D-backs for 10th win

Wood (10-0) pitched seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts during Wednesday's win over Arizona. He allowed just three hits and two walks.

Wood sports a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10.8 K/9, and he's collected a win in nine of his past 10 starts. He's locked in as an elite fantasy option in all settings until proven otherwise at this point. A road date with the Marlins is up next for the lefty.