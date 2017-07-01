Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fans eight to stay undefeated

Wood (9-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings in Friday's win over the Padres. He struck out eight.

After allowing a leadoff double, Wood buckled down and retired the next nine batters he faced, seven by strikeouts. The 26-year-old continues to dominate opponents this season; he's compiled a 1.98 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 12 starts (68.1 innings) for the Dodgers. He'll look to stay undefeated against a difficult Diamondbacks team that has scored the fourth most runs all season.