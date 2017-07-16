Dodgers' Alex Wood: Fires six shutout innings Saturday

Wood (11-0) pitched six shutout innings on three hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the victory on Saturday against the Marlins.

Wood dominated as he seems to do every time he toes the rubber, and after leaving with a big lead, he easily coasted to his 11th victory of the season. He's only allowed more than one earned run in a start a single time over the past two months, and his 1.56 ERA has made him one of the greatest draft day values of 2017. He'll make his next start Friday against the Braves.