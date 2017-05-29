Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hits DL with joint inflammation
Wood was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with inflammation in his left SC joint, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, Wood told the Dodgers he could pitch through the issue, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious; nonetheless, the Dodgers will err on the side of caution with the young arm and give him some time to recover. Wood has been stellar for the big club this season, compiling a 1.69 ERA and 60:15 K:BB through 48 innings (10 games, eight starts). Brandon Morrow was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster, though Hyun-Jin Ryu will likely take any turns in the rotation he will miss. He'll be eligible to come off the disabled list June 5, so he could only miss one start barring any setbacks.
