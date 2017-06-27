Dodgers' Alex Wood: Moved back to Friday
Wood will have his next start moved back to Friday against the Padres, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood was initially slated to start Thursday against the Angels, but now Clayton Kershaw will start instead. The Dodgers rotation has been prone to juggling like this all year due to all the injuries. This one looks favorable for Wood, as he draws an excellent matchup against the Padres at Petco Park.
