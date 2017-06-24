Dodgers' Alex Wood: Remains undefeated with win over Rockies
Wood (8-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to pick up the win Friday over the Rockies.
Wood was nasty all night long, as he induced a ridiculous 22 swinging strikes over 98 pitches. His magical season continues as he remains undefeated and now has his ERA all the way down to 1.86. The Dodgers pushed this start back so he could specifically face the Rockies, and Wood did the job, helping Los Angeles build a 2.5 game lead in the National League West.
