Dodgers' Alex Wood: To work as starter in spring training

Wood will work as a starter in spring training, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

An elbow injury kept Wood on the shelf for much of 2016 and he worked out of the bullpen upon his return in September. However, the offseason has allowed him to enter camp at full strength, so he will stretch out as a starter. That said, the Dodgers' embarrassment of riches in terms of proven starters will make it difficult for him to crack the rotation come Opening Day.