Dodgers' Alex Wood: Traveling to be examined

Wood (shoulder) is traveling to be examined by Dodgers doctors Thursday, and he's not improving as quickly as the team initially hoped, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said he's not concerned that there's structural or any other serious damage to Wood's shoulder because the discomfort is in his sternum, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times added. Either way, perhaps Wood's return to a starting role this year has put extra stress on his body, despite his sparkling 6-0 record, 1.69 ERA, 11.3 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 in 48 innings. We'll provide an update when news surfaces for someone suddenly considered a cog for many fantasy rotations.