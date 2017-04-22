Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Not yet ready for baseball activities
Ethier (back) has not been cleared for baseball activities and remains without a timetable to return, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It has been over two weeks since Ethier began running, but the herniated disk in his back is still bothering him. Ethier will likely need a substantial rehab assignment before he can return to the majors, so expect him to miss at least another two weeks if not more as this injury lingers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Still not cleared for baseball activity•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Opens season on disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: On shelf until first week of April•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Set for doctor visit•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Shut down for 7-10 days•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Still awaiting MRI results•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...