Ethier (back) is uncleared for activity and remains without a timetable to return, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Timesr reports.

It has been over two weeks since Ethier began running, but the herniated disk in his back is still bothering him. Ethier will likely need a substantial rehab assignment before he can return to the majors, so expect him to miss at least another two weeks, if not more as this injury lingers.