Toles will bat seventh against the Diamondbacks on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Toles has served as the leadoff hitter against right-handers to this point, but Joc Pederson will take over atop the order Friday against Taijuan Walker, pushing Toles to the seven-hole. It's uncertain if this will be a regular lineup for manager Dave Roberts moving forward. Toles has hit three homers but he's getting on base at just a .275 clip with two walks in 14 games.