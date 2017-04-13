Toles is not in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The top-side platoon player takes a breather as the Cubs send left-hander Brett Anderson to the hill and Enrique Hernandez takes his spot in left field. This'll happen often when Los Angeles faces southpaws in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories