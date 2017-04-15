Toles is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports reports.

Toles will get the day off against southpaw Patrick Corbin, which is expected to happen often when the Dodgers face lefties. Enrique Hernandez will take over in left field.

