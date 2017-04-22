Toles is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

The Dodgers are going with their righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Robbie Ray, so Brett Eibner will start in left field and hit eighth. Toles should be back in action Sunday against righty Shelby Miller.

