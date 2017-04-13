Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Pops leadoff homer Wednesday
Toles went 2-for-5 with a leadoff home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.
He put a 2-0 fastball from John Lackey into the right-field seats to start off the game, and that ended up being all the offense Brandon McCarthy and the Dodgers bullpen would need. After hitting just three homers in 48 games in his big-league debut last season Toles already has two in 2017, but his track record in the minors suggests there won't be too many more long balls coming. If he continues hitting leadoff against right-handed pitching, however, the 24-year-old should be a solid source of runs and batting average while chipping in the occasional steal.
