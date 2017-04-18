Toles is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Enrique Hernandez gets the nod in left field against southpaw Kyle Freeland. All seven starts for Toles this season, and all 30 of his career starts at the major-league level, have come against opposing right-handed starters. That should continue for the foreseeable future as the Dodgers have plenty of platoon options.