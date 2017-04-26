Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Starting in center Wednesday
Toles is batting eighth and starting in center field Wednesday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
With Joc Pederson (hamstring) on the disabled list, Toles will slide over to center field against as the Giants send right-hander Johnny Cueto to the mound. With Dodgers' top prospect Cody Bellinger starting his second straight game in left field, Toles finds himself in an uncertain role, though he should continue to see playing time against right-handers at least until Pederson is back.
