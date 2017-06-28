Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Batting .278 as backup
Barnes spelled Yasmani Grandal behind the dish Tuesday, going 0-for-3 in a win over the Angels.
While Barnes didn't contribute to the box score, he has been effective in a backup role this season (.278/.398/.478 in 40 games). The veteran backstop only receives a start or two per week, but he could gain deep-league value in the event Grandal goes down to injury.
