Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Drives in seven Friday
Barnes went 2-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.
Barnes had only compiled two homers and 11 RBI before his offensive explosion Friday. The backup catcher is now slashing a respectable .284/.398/.537 with 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 41 games. His value will remain limited given he only receives one or two starts per week, but he could prove to be serviceable in deeper leagues should something happen to Yasmani Grandal.
