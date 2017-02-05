Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Favorite to win backup catcher job
Barnes is the favorite to win the backup catcher job out of spring training.
Barnes didn't do much in his limited playing time last season, slashing a meager .156/.270/.188 in 37 plate appearances. That was a small sample size, and there is hope for his bat after he slashed .295/.380/.443 with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. With Carlos Ruiz gone, Barnes will handle primary backup duties for Yasmani Grandal.
