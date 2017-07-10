Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Homers in start Sunday
Barnes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.
The 27-year-old has been locked recently, smacking three home runs and eight RBI over his last 16 at-bats, but that stretch has spanned nine days due to his role as the Dodgers' backup catcher. Barnes' value will be extremely limited unless Yasmani Grandal is forced to miss an extended period of time.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Drives in seven Friday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Batting .278 as backup•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Subbing again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Collects two hits in start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Enters Thursday lineup•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Making Thursday start•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...