Barnes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

The 27-year-old has been locked recently, smacking three home runs and eight RBI over his last 16 at-bats, but that stretch has spanned nine days due to his role as the Dodgers' backup catcher. Barnes' value will be extremely limited unless Yasmani Grandal is forced to miss an extended period of time.