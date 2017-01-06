Dodgers' Bobby Wilson: Signs minor league deal with Dodgers
Wilson signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Friday worth $1 million if he's promoted to the majors, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
The veteran left Tampa Bay after posting a .230/.272/.391 line with four home runs in 95 plate appearances. Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes are the clear No. 1 and 2 catchers in Los Angeles, so Wilson will likely land with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Bobby Wilson: Will elect free agency•
-
Rays' Bobby Wilson: Clears outright waivers•
-
Rays' Bobby Wilson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rays' Bobby Wilson: Blasts seventh round-tripper to kick off homer barrage Wednesday•
-
Rays' Bobby Wilson: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Rays' Bobby Wilson: Out of lineup Friday•