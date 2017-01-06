Wilson signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Friday worth $1 million if he's promoted to the majors, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

The veteran left Tampa Bay after posting a .230/.272/.391 line with four home runs in 95 plate appearances. Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes are the clear No. 1 and 2 catchers in Los Angeles, so Wilson will likely land with Triple-A Oklahoma City.