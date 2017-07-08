Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Activated from disabled list Saturday

McCarthy (knee) was activated from the 10-day DL on Saturday prior to his start against the Royals.

McCarthy will make his first start since June 25, when he lasted just three innings during a rough outing against Colorado. He was able to throw a four-inning simulated game Monday and although he's pitched very well this season, he hasn't been able to last past the sixth inning since late April, so expectations should be tampered for his return. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned Scott Van Slyke to Triple-A Oklahoma City.