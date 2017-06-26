Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Headed to disabled list

McCarthy was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury before Monday's game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

McCarthy lasted just three innings in a brutal no-decision last time out Sunday, in which the Rockies knocked him around for five runs on four hits. He owned a sharp 2.87 ERA heading into that start, so it's possible he tweaked the knee either before or during the start. McCarthy will be eligible to return from the disabled list June 6. Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports McCarthy should be back on or near that date.