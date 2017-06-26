Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Knocked around in no-decision

McCarthy allowed five runs on four hits in just three innings of a no-decision Sunday against the Rockies.

The Dodgers eventually prevailed 12-6 despite the fact the Rockies got out to an early 5-0 lead, which prevented McCarthy from taking his fourth loss of the season. He had allowed just six runs in his previous 34.1 innings, however, so there's no reason to fade the 33-year-old heading into his next start Saturday against the Padres.