Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Lasts just 4.2 innings Friday

McCarthy (6-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Marlins.

McCarthy did well the first time through the Marlins lineup, but he then gave up a run in the fourth inning before giving up three more in the fifth to hasten his departure. This was just the second time over his past seven starts in which he's allowed more than two earned runs, and he remains a strong lineup option based on his 3.38 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the White Sox.