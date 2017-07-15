Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Lasts just 4.2 innings Friday
McCarthy (6-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Marlins.
McCarthy did well the first time through the Marlins lineup, but he then gave up a run in the fourth inning before giving up three more in the fifth to hasten his departure. This was just the second time over his past seven starts in which he's allowed more than two earned runs, and he remains a strong lineup option based on his 3.38 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Quality start in return from DL•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Activated from disabled list Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: To toss simulated game Monday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Headed to disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...