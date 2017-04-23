Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: May receive extra rest day
Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that McCarthy will "potentially" get an extra rest day before his next start, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
This shouldn't affect those setting weekly lineups, as McCarthy will still be in line for a home start against Philadelphia next weekend, extra day of rest or not. The 33-year-old was sharp again Sunday, tossing seven innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts to one walk in a win over Arizona. McCarthy now has a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 24 innings this season.
