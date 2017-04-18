Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Pitches well in no-decision

McCarthy allowed two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out eight over five innings for a no-decision in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 99-pitch outing actually raised his ERA to 1.96, but the 33-year-old veteran right-hander hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his three starts so far. McCarthy, a groundball artist, is striking out 8.47 hitters per nine innings and is a strong back-of-the-rotation fantasy starter. He becomes even more attractive pitching for one of the NL's best teams and in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.