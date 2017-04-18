Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Pitches well in no-decision
McCarthy allowed two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out eight over five innings for a no-decision in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The 99-pitch outing actually raised his ERA to 1.96, but the 33-year-old veteran right-hander hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his three starts so far. McCarthy, a groundball artist, is striking out 8.47 hitters per nine innings and is a strong back-of-the-rotation fantasy starter. He becomes even more attractive pitching for one of the NL's best teams and in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Shuts down Cubs Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Victorious in season debut•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Named Dodgers' fourth starter•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: In competition for final rotation spot•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Favorite to make rotation•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Could make rotation•
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...