Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Quality start but no decision in return from DL

McCarthy was charged with two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday. He struck out one batter.

McCarthy got an early hook, but he maximized his 75 pitches, recording 18 outs. The right-hander was a little erratic in the fifth inning, as he had a wild pitch followed by a passed ball followed by a walk, but regardless it goes down as a successful return from a bout of knee tendinitis. He figures to have any pitch restrictions lifted after the break.