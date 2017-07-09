Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Quality start but no decision in return from DL
McCarthy was charged with two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday. He struck out one batter.
McCarthy got an early hook, but he maximized his 75 pitches, recording 18 outs. The right-hander was a little erratic in the fifth inning, as he had a wild pitch followed by a passed ball followed by a walk, but regardless it goes down as a successful return from a bout of knee tendinitis. He figures to have any pitch restrictions lifted after the break.
