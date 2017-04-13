Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Shuts down Cubs Wednesday

McCarthy (2-0) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four over six shutout innings Wednesday to get the win in a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.

He got staked to a 1-0 lead right out of the gate thanks to an Andrew Toles leadoff homer, and McCarthy (with some help from the Dodgers bullpen) took it from there. The right-hander now has a 1.50 ERA over his first two starts of the season, and he'll look to keep rolling Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.

