Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Shuts down Cubs Wednesday
McCarthy (2-0) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four over six shutout innings Wednesday to get the win in a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
He got staked to a 1-0 lead right out of the gate thanks to an Andrew Toles leadoff homer, and McCarthy (with some help from the Dodgers bullpen) took it from there. The right-hander now has a 1.50 ERA over his first two starts of the season, and he'll look to keep rolling Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Victorious in season debut•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Named Dodgers' fourth starter•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: In competition for final rotation spot•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Favorite to make rotation•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Could make rotation•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Makes first start of spring Friday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...