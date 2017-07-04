Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Slated to start Saturday
McCarthy (knee) is expected to return from the disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Royals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
McCarthy was able to get through a four-inning simulated game Monday with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to the Dodgers' rotation over the weekend. The 33-year-old will look to pick up where he left off before the injury, as he compiled a solid 3.25 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 13 starts (72 innings) earlier in the year.
