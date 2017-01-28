Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Throwing off mound at full effort

McCarthy has been throwing off a mound with full velocity this offseason, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging sign for McCarthy with pitchers and catchers just weeks from reporting to spring training. Injuries have plagued McCarthy since arriving in Los Angeles as he's combined for 13 total starts in the last two years. Gurnick also notes that McCarthy's command has improved, which is significant after the veteran notched a 5.85 BB/9 last season. McCarthy appears to be a full go heading into the spring.