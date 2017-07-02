Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: To toss simulated game Monday

McCarthy (knee) will throw a four-inning simulated game Monday to see if his command has improved, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

McCarthy was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 26 with an apparent knee injury. If he's able to complete his simulated game with positive results, he could return to the rotation prior to the All-Star break during the Dodgers' series against the Royals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories