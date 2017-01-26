Morrow signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Dodgers signed Morrow to a non-roster deal, and the intent is to use him as a reliever. Morrow has dealt with a plethora of injuries, so a role as a reliever should help take some stress off his arm. Although he is not on the 40-man roster, he figures to have a good chance at ultimately making the major league squad.