Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Signs with Dodgers
Morrow signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Dodgers signed Morrow to a non-roster deal, and the intent is to use him as a reliever. Morrow has dealt with a plethora of injuries, so a role as a reliever should help take some stress off his arm. Although he is not on the 40-man roster, he figures to have a good chance at ultimately making the major league squad.
