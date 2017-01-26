Morrow signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Dodgers signed Morrow to a non-roster deal, and the intent is to use him as a reliever. Morrow has dealt with a plethora of injuries, so a role as a reliever should help take some stress off his arm. Although he is not on the 40-man roster, he figures to have a good chance at ultimately making the major league squad.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola