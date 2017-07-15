Morrow fired a scoreless inning while striking out two batters in Friday's win over the Marlins.

The 32-year-old has been effective out of the bullpen with the Dodgers, posting a 1.80 ERA with an impressive 9.5 K/BB ratio over 15 innings. His success can be partially attributed to his fastball, which has been averaging 97.3 mph, over two mph faster than his previous watermark. Morrow's rank in the bullpen will not lead to many saves or holds, but he has done enough as a ratio booster to help out some deep-league owners.