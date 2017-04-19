Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Called back to majors
Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Eibner was called-up to take the place of Rob Segedin, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained big toe. The 28-year-old was off to a nice start at Triple-A, going 11-for-32 (.344) with three homers and eight RBI through 12 games. Eibner will get the start in center field his first day with the club, though it remains unclear how long he will stay in the majors.
