Eibner was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Eibner notched one hit in his five at-bats with the Dodgers after receiving his promotion on April 19. He'll return to Oklahoma City, but is a candidate to rejoin the major-league roster in the future if an injury occurs to one of the team's regulars.

