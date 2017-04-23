Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Optioned to Triple-A
Eibner was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Eibner notched one hit in his five at-bats with the Dodgers after receiving his promotion on April 19. He'll return to Oklahoma City, but is a candidate to rejoin the major-league roster in the future if an injury occurs to one of the team's regulars.
