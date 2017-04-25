Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Recalled from Oklahoma City
Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Eibner got almost no playing time in his first stint with the Dodgers and was optioned just this weekend, but an injury to Joc Pederson opened the door for his return. Expect him to still play a backup role, but with Enrique Hernandez and Andrew Toles as the only other center field options, Eibner should pick up more than five at-bats this time around.
