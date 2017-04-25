Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Sent back to Triple-A
Eibner was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Eibner has shuttled between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City over the past couple of weeks and was sent down again Tuesday to make room for Cody Bellinger's anticipated debut. The 28-year-old will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.
More News
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...