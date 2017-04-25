Eibner was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Eibner has shuttled between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City over the past couple of weeks and was sent down again Tuesday to make room for Cody Bellinger's anticipated debut. The 28-year-old will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.

