Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Traded to Dodgers
Eibner was traded to the Dodgers for a minor leaguer Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
It's a new opportunity for Eibner, who was designated for assignment after batting .193 over 70 games between Kansas City and Oakland last season. The move likely provides outfield depth for the Dodgers, as the team currently has eight outfielders on their 40-man roster. Eibner faces an uphill battle to earn a spot in the outfield, but certainly has the potential to turn some heads in spring training with his athleticism.
