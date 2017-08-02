Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Picking up another start Wednesday
Stewart will start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Alanah Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
With Brandon McCarthy (finger) not set to return from the disabled list this week and with the newly acquired Yu Darvish not making his Dodgers debut until Friday against the Mets, Stewart will receive another turn through the rotation as the team's fifth starter. Stewart failed to escape the fourth inning in his first start of the season July 26 against the Twins, giving up five unearned runs and allowing five hits and one walk. If Stewart is able to deliver better results Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts could keep the right-hander around in long-relief role following the start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Undone by defense Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Will start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Battling respiratory illness•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Extends scoreless streak to 13 innings•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Pitching well in majors•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Oklahoma City•
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...