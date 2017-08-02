Stewart will start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Alanah Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

With Brandon McCarthy (finger) not set to return from the disabled list this week and with the newly acquired Yu Darvish not making his Dodgers debut until Friday against the Mets, Stewart will receive another turn through the rotation as the team's fifth starter. Stewart failed to escape the fourth inning in his first start of the season July 26 against the Twins, giving up five unearned runs and allowing five hits and one walk. If Stewart is able to deliver better results Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts could keep the right-hander around in long-relief role following the start.